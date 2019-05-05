|
Marie Lucy Moore
Plainfield - Marie Lucy Moore, 95 of Plainfield N.J, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home in Lancaster Ca. Mrs. Moore was born October 18, 1923 in Plainfield N.J. to Ernest and Lillian Pierson . Survivors are son Lonnie Moore Jr. and step-daughter Odessa Starke; grandchildren Clifton Lionel Phillips, Houston, Texas and Jamie Klein, Fayetteville, N.C. and great-grandchildren Angel and John Klein; her siblings Arthur Pierson (Dot) and Gloria Williams (George) and many nephews, nieces and additional family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held @ 10am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mount Zion Church 630 East Front Street, Plainfield, N.J.
Interment at the Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 NJ-27, North Brunswick Township N.J. Repast following Interment at Mount Zion Church.
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019