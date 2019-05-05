Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lucy Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Lucy Moore Obituary
Marie Lucy Moore

Plainfield - Marie Lucy Moore, 95 of Plainfield N.J, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home in Lancaster Ca. Mrs. Moore was born October 18, 1923 in Plainfield N.J. to Ernest and Lillian Pierson . Survivors are son Lonnie Moore Jr. and step-daughter Odessa Starke; grandchildren Clifton Lionel Phillips, Houston, Texas and Jamie Klein, Fayetteville, N.C. and great-grandchildren Angel and John Klein; her siblings Arthur Pierson (Dot) and Gloria Williams (George) and many nephews, nieces and additional family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held @ 10am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mount Zion Church 630 East Front Street, Plainfield, N.J.

Interment at the Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 NJ-27, North Brunswick Township N.J. Repast following Interment at Mount Zion Church.
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.