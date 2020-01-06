Services
Marie "Mary" Mazzarino Vigliante

Parlin - Marie "Mary" Mazzarino Vigliante, age 88 of Parlin passed away on January 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Manhattan she had resided in Parlin for the past 60 years. Before her retirement she was employed as a Lunch Aide by the Sayreville Board of Education for 20 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Amboy and the Old Bridge Ladies Auxiliary Post 7508.

She is predeceased by her parents and her 4 sisters. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Martin "Dominick", her son Gary of Parlin, her daughter Donna Lynch and her husband Michael of Jackson, her grandchildren Stephen Lynch and his wife Jessica and Lindsay Lynch, her great-grandchildren Anthony, Kaylee, Hannah, Mason and Hunter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10am Thursday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to a .

Letters of condolence to the family, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
