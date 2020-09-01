Marie (Maskalevich) Oscar
East Brunswick - MARIE (MASKALEVICH) OSCAR passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 90 years old.
Born in South River, she resided there until her marriage in 1951 when she moved to East Brunswick.
Prior to retiring, she was an accounts payable clerk for Jersey Paper Company in South Brunswick for many years.
Marie was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, South River.
She was an avid gardener who loved flowers and chipmunks. She enjoyed spending time at the East Brunswick Senior Center, with family and friends, ice skating and winning every match of ping pong.
Marie was predeceased by one brother and five sisters.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, William; daughters, Nancy Oscar-Ranta and her husband, Leigh, of Lake Villa, IL, and Cheryl of Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 9:30, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday September 3rd, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Marie's honor, to the East Brunswick Library, 2 Jean Walling, Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick or at www.ebpl.org
.