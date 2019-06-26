|
|
Marie Palma Tabbi
Carteret - Marie Palma Tabbi 90, of Carteret, entered into eternal rest, June 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born in Jersey City and lived most of her life in Carteret.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Marie is survived by her children Debra Voorhees and her husband Donald of Woodbridge, Denise Sbailo and her husband Michael of South Plainfield, and Christine Cuffe and Parker of Edison, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:15 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Helena R C Church. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Thursday 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 26, 2019