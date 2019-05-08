|
Marie R. Steer
Franklin Park - Marie R. Steer passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. She was 90 years old.
She was born in Orange, New Jersey on November 25, 1928. She grew up in Union and lived in Edison before moving to the Franklin Park section of Franklin Township in 1959 where she raised her family.
Mrs. Steer worked at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. She retired in 1995. After her retirement she was a receptionist at Stuart Country Day School in Princeton. She was always willing to help others and she volunteered her time at McCarrick Care Center well into her late 80's. Mrs. Steer was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed at all family gatherings. She was a member of Ruth Chapter #12 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Steer enjoyed listening to music and watching game shows, especially Jeopardy. Above all else she cherished her family, especially her two great-grandsons that were the light of her life.
She was predeceased by her husband William D. Steer in 2009; her parents, August L. and Mary M. (Milford) Riffel and her brother William Riffel. Mrs. Steer is survived by her children, Diane Nixon and her husband James of Somerset, Thomas Steer of Littleton, NC and Kevin Steer and his wife Edie of Pasadena, TX; three grandchildren, Stacey Yalenti and her husband Mark of Flemington, James Nixon IV and his wife Janpen of Edison and Luke Steer of Maylene, AL; two great-grandsons, Will and Max Yalenti; her brother Richard Riffel of Ruskin, FL.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM till 4:00 PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, c/o the Crescent Shrine, 700 Highland Drive, Westhampton, NJ 08060 or at or a charity close to your heart.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 8, 2019