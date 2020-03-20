|
Marie Robinson
Edison - Marie J. Robinson (Delaney), age 80 of Edison, NJ passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Marie was born in Bayonne, NJ and had lived in Cranford, NJ, before moving to Edison 57 years ago. She was a secretary at insurance companies for many years.
Marie was predeceased by her parents John & Julia Delaney. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John O. Robinson; two sisters, Lois Swiderski of Edison, NJ & Helena Burnette of Linden, NJ; two brothers, William Delaney of Lawrenceville, NJ & John Delaney of Muncy, Pa; and her Godson Kerry Greer of Manlius, NY. She's also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews.
Marie was a faithful communicant of Guardian Angels Church. Her favorite past-times were bingo, trips to Atlantic City with her sisters, reading & watching Mets baseball.
Private services will be held, under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a date to be announced in the future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020