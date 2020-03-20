Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Robinson Obituary
Marie Robinson

Edison - Marie J. Robinson (Delaney), age 80 of Edison, NJ passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Marie was born in Bayonne, NJ and had lived in Cranford, NJ, before moving to Edison 57 years ago. She was a secretary at insurance companies for many years.

Marie was predeceased by her parents John & Julia Delaney. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John O. Robinson; two sisters, Lois Swiderski of Edison, NJ & Helena Burnette of Linden, NJ; two brothers, William Delaney of Lawrenceville, NJ & John Delaney of Muncy, Pa; and her Godson Kerry Greer of Manlius, NY. She's also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews.

Marie was a faithful communicant of Guardian Angels Church. Her favorite past-times were bingo, trips to Atlantic City with her sisters, reading & watching Mets baseball.

Private services will be held, under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a date to be announced in the future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -