Marie Seifring



Marie Seifring passed away peacefully in her home at Parker at Monroe on July 29th. She was 99.



Marie lived a long and accomplished life with many citations both corporate and municipal including those from her decades of working in the library system in Piscataway, the township where she had been a lifelong resident.



Throughout her life Marie had many loves and interests. Among her loves were her family - three children and their spouses - Marilyn, Bob and spouse Christi, Donna and spouse Wes, and grandchild and great-grandchild, Robert and Madison; her companion of over forty years, Peter Ferraro; her niece and husband, Stephi and Tony Pagoto; her dear friends, Karin and John O'Donnell; and her fellow librarians, Jane Kennedy and Elaine McConnell. Her interests were numerous: painting, needlework of all kinds, baseball (especially the Red Sox because they were her son's favorite), reading, doing crossword puzzles, dancing and - as her vision faded - listening to the radio. Had she lived, she would have been an avid podcast fan.



The qualities that most defined her were her intellectual curiosity, loyalty, a sense of humor which she believed made all the difference in life, hard work as exemplified by her holding up to three jobs to support her family, and an incredible generosity toward everyone.



A private Commitment Service will be held at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery, Hoes Lane, Piscataway, In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Stein Hospice, 354 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873.









