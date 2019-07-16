|
|
Marie Smith
Edison - Marie Smith, 90, of Edison, passed away at home on July 14, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy on August 9, 1928. Marie was a Secretary for the Perth Amboy Evening News. She also worked for Unex Conveying Systems and Allstate. Marie was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1946. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church. She enjoyed her rose garden and cross stitching.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, George R. Smith, in 2014; a brother, Joseph Holland, and a sister, Doris Eginton.
She is survived by a daughter, Caryn Dahl, and her husband, Stephen, of Bridgewater; a son, Brian Smith, and his partner, Joyce O'Neil, of Stockbridge, MA; three grandchildren: Erin, Gregory and Kirsten Dahl.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 6-9 pm. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday 10 am at the funeral home. A 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy will be offered at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Entombment will be in Good Shepherd Mausoleum in St Gertrude Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the Alzheimer's Foundation
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 16, 2019