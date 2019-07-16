Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Smith


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Smith Obituary
Marie Smith

Edison - Marie Smith, 90, of Edison, passed away at home on July 14, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy on August 9, 1928. Marie was a Secretary for the Perth Amboy Evening News. She also worked for Unex Conveying Systems and Allstate. Marie was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1946. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church. She enjoyed her rose garden and cross stitching.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, George R. Smith, in 2014; a brother, Joseph Holland, and a sister, Doris Eginton.

She is survived by a daughter, Caryn Dahl, and her husband, Stephen, of Bridgewater; a son, Brian Smith, and his partner, Joyce O'Neil, of Stockbridge, MA; three grandchildren: Erin, Gregory and Kirsten Dahl.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 6-9 pm. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday 10 am at the funeral home. A 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy will be offered at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Entombment will be in Good Shepherd Mausoleum in St Gertrude Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the Alzheimer's Foundation

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.