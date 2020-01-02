|
|
Marie T. DeLucia
East Brunswick - Marie T. DeLucia passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home. She was 69. Born in Orange, she resided in Union before moving to East Brunswick 36 years ago.
A legal secretary for 25 years, she worked at several law offices before retiring in 2007.
A majority of her life was devoted to raising her daughter with spina bifida while battling her own Parkinson's.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Therese Salle.
Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Michael C. DeLucia; son, Michael J. DeLucia and his wife, Katie, of Elkton, MD; daughter, Jamie DeLucia of East Brunswick; brother, Robert Salle of Bricktown, and two grandchildren, Michael Thomas and Alyssa Megan DeLucia.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, January 5th, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020