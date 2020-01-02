Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie DeLucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. DeLucia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. DeLucia Obituary
Marie T. DeLucia

East Brunswick - Marie T. DeLucia passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home. She was 69. Born in Orange, she resided in Union before moving to East Brunswick 36 years ago.

A legal secretary for 25 years, she worked at several law offices before retiring in 2007.

A majority of her life was devoted to raising her daughter with spina bifida while battling her own Parkinson's.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Therese Salle.

Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Michael C. DeLucia; son, Michael J. DeLucia and his wife, Katie, of Elkton, MD; daughter, Jamie DeLucia of East Brunswick; brother, Robert Salle of Bricktown, and two grandchildren, Michael Thomas and Alyssa Megan DeLucia.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, January 5th, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -