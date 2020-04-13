|
|
Marie T. Whipple
Bedminster - Marie T. Whipple, 92, of Bedminster passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater.
She was born in Trenton on June 26, 1927, a daughter of the late John and Filomina Dammicci Mastice. She had been a resident of Somerville before moving to Bedminster over 35 years ago.
She was a graduate of Somerville High School.
Mrs. Whipple was a legal secretary and office manager employed by Ozzard, Wharton and Associates Law Firm in Somerville for 52 years retiring in 1996.
She was active in several organizations including the Somerville Civic League, the Bedminster - Far Hills Senior Citizens Group and the Somerset Hills Chapter #5275 of AARP, Inc.
Marie is survived by her sister, Catherine M. Pope of White Plains, NY; her nephew, Fortune R. Pope, Jr. and his friend, Peggy, of Mamaroneck, NY; and by several cousins.
Private cremation services were held and inurnment will take place at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.
