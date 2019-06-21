|
Marie Viscione
Raritan - In loving memory of Marie Viscione, who passed away on June 17th, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Raritan NJ. Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael A. Viscione. She is survived by her children Michael F. Viscione, Carol A Maikisch and her husband Joseph Maikisch and three grandchildren Michael A Viscione II, Nicole Maikisch and Amanda Maikisch. A mass will be held in her honor at 1 pm on 6/24 at St Anns Parish in Raritan, NJ.
Published in Courier News on June 21, 2019