Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Mount
167 Mount Bethel Road
Warren, NJ
Warren - Marilyn A. Andrews, 63, of Warren, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. Born in Plainfield, NJ she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Stella Tomcho. She was also predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Andrews in 2006 and her brother, Leonard Tomcho.

Marilyn is survived by her nephew, Ryan Drake and his wife Erica of Clark, NJ. Marilyn loved the outdoors and the shore, as well as bowling. She will be missed by many dear friends.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave. in Dunellen. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Mount, 167 Mount Bethel Road, Warren, NJ. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn's name to Plainfield Area Humane Society, 75 Rock Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07063. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
