Marilyn A. Faleska



Carteret - Marilyn A. Faleska 80, of Carteret, passed away at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in New York City and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret and volunteered at Rahway Hospital.



She is predeceased by her parents, Anne and Joseph Failla and her brother, Robert Failla. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Faleska; her Triplet sons, Robert, John and Joseph Faleska; and her grandchildren, Matthew, Nina, Chloe, Michael, Jacob and Anna.



Private Funeral Services and Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia will be held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.









