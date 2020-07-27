1/
Marilyn A. Faleska
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn A. Faleska

Carteret - Marilyn A. Faleska 80, of Carteret, passed away at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in New York City and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret and volunteered at Rahway Hospital.

She is predeceased by her parents, Anne and Joseph Failla and her brother, Robert Failla. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Faleska; her Triplet sons, Robert, John and Joseph Faleska; and her grandchildren, Matthew, Nina, Chloe, Michael, Jacob and Anna.

Private Funeral Services and Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia will be held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved