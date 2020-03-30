Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Mountjoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn B. Mountjoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn B. Mountjoy Obituary
Marilyn B. Mountjoy

Pittston - Marilyn B. Mountjoy, 80, of Pollock Drive, Pittston, died on Friday at The Wesley Village, Pittston, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Marian Miller Bassett. She graduated from Kingston High School, class of 1957 and Wyoming Valley Hospital as a LPN.

Marilyn had resided in Pittston for the past few years. Previously she resided in Raritan, N.J. for 53 years. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville, N.J. and was one of the first women Ushers in the church. She was now a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. She was a loving wife, mother and sister.

Preceding her in death are her twins at birth and a daughter, Marian Jo.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Fred L.; sister, Barbara Williams and her husband Norman, Pittston; brother, Robert Bassett, Pittston and nieces and nephews.

Due to due the pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. A Memorial Service will be held at late date. Arrangement entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank the people who work at the Serenity Care Unit and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their fine and compassionate care.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit our website at

www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -