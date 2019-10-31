|
|
Marilyn E. Cousins
Clinton Twp. - Marilyn E. Cousins, age 88, of Clinton Twp., NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home.
She was born on October 6, 1931 in Bayonne, NJ. She resided in Clinton Twp., NJ since 1985, moving from Clarks Summit, PA and Hillsdale, NJ.
She was the daughter of the late David and Constance Poterenski Devaney.
Her husband, Joseph F. Cousins, passed away in December of 2009.
Marilyn worked for the Raritan Twp. Planning and Zoning Office for many years until her retirement in the mid 1990's.
Marilyn loved the Yankees, Penn State and playing poker. She enjoyed fun-filled trips to The Sands with her dear friend, Lorraine Strouse. She especially loved her grandchildren, as she was beyond proud of them and all of their accomplishments.
Survivors include one daughter; Carolyn A. Incarnato and her husband Frank of Sussex, NJ. One son; Brian G. Cousins of Denver, CO. Five grandchildren; Regina, Lauren, Abby, Frank and Shawn. She is also survived by one brother; David Devaney and his wife Kathy and also her brother in law; Gary Skeie.
Predeceased by two sisters; Patricia Browne and Eileen Skeie.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 316 Old Allerton Road, Annandale, NJ 08801. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019