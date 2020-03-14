|
|
Marilyn G. LaSala
Whiting formerly of North Brunswick - Marilyn G. (Borrmann) LaSala died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, surrounded by her children. She was 79.
Born in Evergreen Park, Illinois to the late Leonard and Charlotte (Siemen) Borrmann, she lived in North Brunswick before moving to Whiting in 2001. She was a crossing guard for the North Brunswick Police Department for over 10 years before retiring in 1983.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. LaSala was predeceased by her brother Dick Borrmann. Surviving are two daughters - Nicoletta LaSala and Veronica MacLellan, both of Middlesex; her son Vito W. LaSala, Jr. and his wife Carmala of Middlesex; her sister Charlene Schmitt and her husband James of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four grandchildren - Stephanie Snyder and her husband Scott, Chad LaSala and his wife Heidi, Anthony LaSala and his wife Rebecca and Corey LaSala and his wife Viki; and six great grandchildren.
Cremation was private. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020