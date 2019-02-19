Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Peragine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn G. Peragine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn G. Peragine Obituary
Marilyn G. Peragine

Lodi - Marilyn G. Peragine, 88, of Lodi, New Jersey, passed away February 17, 2019 at Ashbrook Rehabilitation Center in Scotch Plains, NJ.

Born in Union City to the late George and Ann Gardner, Marilyn resided in Lodi for fifty four years then settled to Edison. An advertising secretary for Vornado in Garfield, Marilyn retired as an office manager in the Division of Nursing of Felician College.

Marilyn was an active member of the Lodi Senior Citizens and Lodi AARP, she enjoyed bingo, dancing and trips to Atlantic City.

Predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years who died in 2009, Michael G. Peragine and son in law, Daniel Wasnick; surviving is her daughter, April Wasnick of South Plainfield.

Cremation services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Family of Funeral Homes, South Plainfield.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.