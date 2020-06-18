Marilyn L. Muha
Marilyn L. Muha

Metuchen - Marilyn L. Muha, 98, of Metuchen, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Roosevelt Care Center, Edison.

Born in White Hall, NY, she resided in Metuchen since 1934.

She was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, and past president of the Altar Rosary Society. Marilyn worked at Bamburgers in Menlo Park Mall.

She is predeceased by her husband, George Muha (d.1990), and two sisters, Dorothy Donohue and Ann Arnheiter.

Surviving is her son, George A. Muha of Highlands; one granddaughter, Michele Muha Armetta; two great-grandsons, Jestin Armetta and Jordan Armetta.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 8:30 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyom.com), followed by a 9:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

Interment is in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.

Visitation is Monday 4-8 pm.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
