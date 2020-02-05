|
Marilyn L. Ross
New Brunswick - Marilyn L. Ross, 66, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Virtua Memorial Hospital of Burlington County in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.
Preceding her into eternal life was her father, Harrell Ross, leaving behind the survive her are her mother Yvonne Ross-Campbell and her stepfather Isaiah Campbell, loving children Timothy L. and Jennifer L. Ross, her cherished grandchildren, DaShaunna , Jaliyah , Jamaze, and Jiaya , her dear siblings, Sharon , Patricia , Mark , Curtis, Roshellia and Cornell , her step siblings Connie and Virgil , her dear sister friend, Barbara Davis and her family and a host of beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Marilyn's Homegoing Ceremony will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 - 11 am with services commencing at 11 am. Private cremation will follow.
Arrangements by the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020