Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Presbyterian Church
300 East Fifth St.
Plainfield, NJ
Summit - Marilyn L. Upperman, 92, departed this life Sat. April 27, 2019 in Overlook Hospital, Summit. Born in Plainfield, she was a lifelong resident and 1944 graduate of Plainfield High School. She continued her education by going to nursing school in New York and became a licensed vocational nurse. Her entire working career was at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield. Known to family and close friends as "Mater", she succumbed to old age and acute illness. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Plainfield and was an active leader in many of their programs, notably as a founder of the church's soup kitchen program.

Marilyn's first marriage was to Booker T. Lawrence and they had two sons Antonio and Michael. Booker died during the war. Her second marriage was to Arthur Upperman and from this union a son Jeffrey was born. Arthur had three sons Arthur Jr., Ronald and Lawrence from a prior marriage.

She is predeceased by her husband Arthur; two sons Arthur Jr. and Lawrence.

Surviving are four sons Ronald Upperman (Jacqueline), Anton (Sheila) and Michael Lawrence and Jeffrey Upperman (Bevanne); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is Sat. May 11, 2019 at 11am in Bethel Presbyterian Church, 300 East Fifth St., Plainfield.

Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on May 10, 2019
