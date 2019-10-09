Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Marilyn M. Clemintone

Marilyn M. Clemintone Obituary
Marilyn M. Clemintone

Somers Point - Marilyn M. Clemintone, 65, of Somers Point, passed suddenly on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Born in Plainfield, she was formerly of Woodbridge, Somers Point and Middletown.

She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School.

She was predeceased by her beloved father, Nicholas who died in 1991 and her sister Kathleen Holowka who died in 1953.

She leaves behind her three beloved sons; Thomas, Brian and his wife Laurie, and Christopher, her 3 grandchildren; Brian Jr., Anthony and Matthew, her beloved mother, Ruth Holowka, her four siblings; Nicholas and Michael Holowka, Ruth Ann Lacovara and Jean Jensen, her companion, Lou Costanza of Middletown as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, with a prayer service at 8:30 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.

Cremation will follow privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the local Chapter of the ASPCA.

For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
