Marilyn "Midge" M. DeMarcky
Indianapolis - Marilyn "Midge" M. DeMarcky, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 83 with her family by her side. Born in Jersey City, NJ to Angelo and Isabell Riccoli, she lived most her life in New Jersey before moving to Indianapolis. Before retirement, Midge worked as a Utility Personnel for Johnson and Johnson. She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Midge was predeceased by her dear husband, Stephen S. DeMarcky, son, Stephen A. DeMarcky, sisters, Isbell and Gloria, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Donna DeMarcky and Deborah Kraidman, both from Indianapolis In., sister Anna Bellero, and sister -in - law Rose Lyons, 1 granddaughter, Stephanie DeMarcky , 5 grandsons , Dennis Ryan, Kyle Ryan, Travis Ryan, Dylan Ryan and Stephen M. DeMarcky, 3 great granddaughters and multiple nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9-11 AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Ave, New Brunswick. A prayer service will be given at 10:45AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 17, 2019