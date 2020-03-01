|
Marilyn Pavlick
Monroe Twp. - Marilyn Pavlick, age 70, of Monroe Township, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. Born and raised in Patterson by the late Julius and Pearl Maskin, she has resided in Monroe for a number of years. Before her retirement, Marilyn worked as a Data Entry Specialist for Compupay in Franklin Township. She loved playing bingo in her spare time with both friends and family. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marilyn is survived by her son and his wife Ryan & Christine of OR.
Services are private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020