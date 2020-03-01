Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Pavlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Pavlick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Pavlick Obituary
Marilyn Pavlick

Monroe Twp. - Marilyn Pavlick, age 70, of Monroe Township, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. Born and raised in Patterson by the late Julius and Pearl Maskin, she has resided in Monroe for a number of years. Before her retirement, Marilyn worked as a Data Entry Specialist for Compupay in Franklin Township. She loved playing bingo in her spare time with both friends and family. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Marilyn is survived by her son and his wife Ryan & Christine of OR.

Services are private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -