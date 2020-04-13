|
Marilyn S. Hirsch
North Brunswick - Marilyn (Simon) Hirsch a 51 year resident of North Brunswick died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Atrium Post Acute Care of Matawan. She was 90.
Born in the Bronx, New York, she was raised in Brooklyn and after marrying the love of her life, Lawrence in 1952 lived in Dallas, Texas, Queens, NY, and Edison, NJ before moving to North Brunswick in 1969. In addition to successfully founding 2 stay at home businesses in the late 1960's and 1970's she also pursued a degree in Nutrition and as a self- employed Nutritional Consultant for over 30 years helped countless numbers of people improve their health and well being through better nutritional and dietary practices.
In addition to her business and career pursuits, Marilyn was well known for her many other talents. An accomplished pianist and accordionist, Marilyn spent countless hours in the years following World War II entertaining wounded troops in veteran's homes as well as elderly residents in Brooklyn's Jewish Homes for the Aged and in later years enjoyed entertaining family and friends on her home organ. She was a creative writer who transformed her talents into a 55 year successful "2nd Career" of contest and sweepstakes entry where she won 3 cars, 13 cruises, multiple other trips, major appliances and numerous lesser prizes. Most importantly though she was a devoted wife and mother who did her best to support her family and whose love and caring for others will be carried on through her children and through the lives of the many people she touched.
Mrs. Hirsch, is predeceased by her parents Marcus Simon in 1967 and Eleanor (Eisner) Simon in 1986 as well as her loving and devoted husband of 66 years Lawrence Hirsch in 2018. She is survived by her son Gary Hirsch also of North Brunswick, her daughter Lorraine Nellis and her husband Jim of San Marcos, California; a grandson Kurt Coates; and her brother Albert Simon and his wife Charlotte of East Brunswick. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews.
Due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic restrictions a funeral service including friends and extended family as well as shiva cannot be held at this time therefore private graveside services were held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be combined with the traditional ceremonies surrounding the unveiling of a gravestone at a later date. Friends and extended family will be welcome to join with her children at that time to help celebrate Marilyn's life and the incredible impact she had on so many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Brunswick First Aid and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7043, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 or to the North Brunswick PBA Local #160, P.O. Box 7245, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020