Marilyn Sapiro
Matawan - Marilyn Sapiro 76, of Matawan entered into eternal rest, April 17, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy.
Marilyn was a Speech and Hearing Specialist with the Department of Human Services before she retired in 2012.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey Sapiro of Oakland, CA. and 2 nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm at the Beth Israel Mordecai Cemetery on Ernston Road in Sayreville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019