Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
Mario A. Sofia Obituary
Mario A. Sofia

Bridgewater - Mario A. Sofia 59, died December 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a kind and loving person.

Viewing on January 2, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Services January 3, 2020 from 8:30am-9:15 am followed by funeral mass at 10:00am St. Bernard's Church. Burial at St Bernard's Cemetery Bridgewater.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan NJ (908) 725-1887

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
