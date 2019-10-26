Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bound Brook, NJ

Bound Brook - Mario Bevacqua, 90, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Bound Brook. Born in Jersey City, he was the son of Emil and Felicia (Cerbo) Bevacqua. Mario grew up in Jersey City and was a graduate of John J. Ferris High School. As a young man, Mario began as a volunteer for the Boy's Club of Jersey City and later worked for them as a counselor. In 1951, he enlisted in the Army serving until 1957. He and his wife settled in Bound Brook in 1957. He worked at Western Electric in Kearney before retiring in 1984. Mario was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Mario was predeceased by his wife, Beryl, their son, Mario, and his brother, Joseph. He is survived by his son Richard Bevacqua and his wife, JoAnn of Toms River and his daughter Isabelle Avigliano and her

husband, Dennis of Rockaway; his grandchildren, Daniel, Keith, Ellen, Steven, Kaitlyn, Anthony, and Andrew and his sister, Marie Fox.

A gathering will be on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29 at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
