Mario Buongiovanni
Lakewood - Mario Buongiovanni, 74, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, NY. Mario was born on July 4, 1945 in Manhattan, NY and was raised in Brooklyn. In 1978, Mario relocated to Staten Island and 10 years later moved to Old Bridge. Recently in 2019, he settled in Lakewood with his beloved wife, Laura. Before his retirement, Mario worked as the IT Vice President of Global Securities at Bank of NY Mellon Inc. He was also a proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Maria Buongiovanni, his father-in-law, Dennis Hahn, his brother, Vincent Buongiovanni and his wife, Olga, and his brother-in-law, Nick Salvadeo. Mario is survived by his beloved wife, Laura M. Buongiovanni, and his loving children, Elizabeth Wagner and her husband, Rick, Michael Burnette and his wife, Desiree, Nicole Buongiovanni, Brian Buongiovanni and Laura C. Buongiovanni. Mario is also survived by his 6 cherished grandchildren and his dear siblings, Fred Buongiovanni and his wife, Jeanette, and Anna Salvadeo. Mario will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, March 20th from 3 to 7 PM and Saturday, March 21st from 8:30 to 9:15 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, March 21st at 10 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Matawan. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Mario to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org, would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020