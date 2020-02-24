Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Cunha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario F. Cunha Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario F. Cunha Sr. Obituary
Mario F. Cunha Sr.

Freehold - Mario F. Cunha Sr.,84 of Freehold, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hampton Ridge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River with his family by his side.

Mario was born in Carteret, he later moved to Freehold with his loving family. Mario served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist Fourth Class and received his Honorable Discharge. He was employed by Shop Rite, Woodbridge as a Butcher for over 30 years. He retired in 2016.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Porfirio and Alzira (nee: Pariva) Cunha, dear brother of Charles Cunha & Lena Dangel.

Mario is survived by his devoted children Mario J. and his wife Linda, Michael and his wife Cynthia Cunha; adored grandfather of Michael Jacques, Josephine R., Taylor and Matthew Cunha.

Interment will be at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -