Mario F. Cunha Sr.
Freehold - Mario F. Cunha Sr.,84 of Freehold, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hampton Ridge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River with his family by his side.
Mario was born in Carteret, he later moved to Freehold with his loving family. Mario served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist Fourth Class and received his Honorable Discharge. He was employed by Shop Rite, Woodbridge as a Butcher for over 30 years. He retired in 2016.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Porfirio and Alzira (nee: Pariva) Cunha, dear brother of Charles Cunha & Lena Dangel.
Mario is survived by his devoted children Mario J. and his wife Linda, Michael and his wife Cynthia Cunha; adored grandfather of Michael Jacques, Josephine R., Taylor and Matthew Cunha.
Interment will be at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020