|
|
Mario Fiorentini
Metuchen - Mario John Fiorentini, 93, of Metuchen, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Perth Amboy, Mario was a resident of Metuchen since 1976 and was formerly of Fords. He was a Pattern Reader/Moldmaker owning his own business, "Mario's Mold Shop," in Woodbridge, which handled contract work. He then went to work for Richmond Radiator in Edison for 20 years. He went on to work for Zeston, Inc., in Edison where he was employed for 20 years, retiring in 1986.
Mario served his country proudly during World War II in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 tail gunner. He was a member of the Clara Barton American Legion Post #324 in Edison and was a Baseball Manager for the Fords Clara Barton Little League. Mario enjoyed ballroom dancing with Marie, and restoring antique cars, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Mario was predeceased by his wife, Marie Nora Fiorentini (2012), and his siblings: Aldo Fiorentini, Alma Romeo and Ida Panconi.
He is survived by his daughter, Mona Lisa Fiorentini-Kasha, PhD; his son, Dr. Mario S. Fiorentini (Karen); three grandchildren: Mitchell Fiorentini, Dr. Mario C. Fiorentini (Jenna), Dr's. Christopher J. Fiorentini (Jemma); two great-grandchildren, Isabella and John; and two nieces, Michelle Panconi-Rich and Denise Tousignant.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9:30 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, please visit .
To order flowers or send a message of condolence, please visit www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019