Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Mario John Brana Obituary
Mario John Brana

Fords - Mario John Brana, 53, of Fords, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

He was born in Perth Amboy and resided most of his life in Fords.

Mario was predeceased by his father, George.

Surviving are his mother, Theresa (Vives) of Fords, his sisters, Patricia Brana and Vera Sonnenberg; his brother, George, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Viewing will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2-4 PM, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.giving.mskcc.org

For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
