Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Mario Rovai


1930 - 2019
Mario Rovai Obituary
Mario Rovai

Raritan - Mario Rovai 88, died Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Tuscany, Italy on December 8, 1930 to the late Angela Pardini and Cesare Rovai.

Mario enjoyed gardening and loved cooking for his family and friends. He was a member of the Raritan Senior Citizens Club and Raritan Moose. Mario was a kind, caring, person who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mario is survived by his sister Marisa Barsanti of Italy, Goddaughter Diana Brownell, niece Laura, a nephew Cesare Barsanti of Italy, many Godchildren and wonderful friends including his wonderful caregiver "Anna". He is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years Mary Ann Rovai (November 14, 2004) and a brother Peter.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12:00pm-3:00pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Sept. 15, 2019
