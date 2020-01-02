|
Mario Zanon
North Brunswick - Mario Zanon died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his son's home in North Brunswick. He was 90.
Born in Pettino, Italy to the late Lorenzo and Maria (Margozzi) Zanon, he came to the United States in 1965, settling in North Brunswick. He owned and operated Mario's Tailor Shop in North Brunswick for many years.
His was predeceased by his first wife Antonia (Sarao) Zanon in 1974. Surviving are his wife Judith "Judy" (Thatcher) Nerling Zanon; five sons - Luciano Zanon of North Brunswick, Walter Zanon and his wife Cathy of Vero Beach, Florida, Rossano Zanon of North Brunswick, Gabriel Zanon of North Brunswick and Robert Nerling of North Brunswick; his daughter Robin Donnelly of North Brunswick; his brother Micale Zanon of Italy; his sister Emma Zanon of Italy; eight grandchildren - Adriano, Scott, Amanda, Christopher, Nicholas and Taylor Zanon and Stephanie and Patrick Donnelly; and four great grandchildren - Olivia, Cecelia, Jax and Ryan.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020