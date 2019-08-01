|
Marion A. Rostron
Manville - Marion A. Rostron, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ the daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice Hamernik. Mrs. Rostron was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. She was an Adjuster for the Harleysville Insurance Corporation in Somerset, NJ for 30 years before retiring. Mrs. Rostron was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Mrs. Rostron also enjoyed reading. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. Mrs. Rostron was predeceased by her husband Lewis Rostron in 2016. She is survived by her son, John Rostron and his wife Isabel of Manville, NJ, her three daughters, Lisa Ptasnik and her husband Michael of Manville, NJ, Becky Rostron of Manville, NJ and Jill Rodriguez and her husband Jorge of Manville, NJ, by her two brothers, Peter Hamernik and his wife Joanne of Bridgewater, NJ, and Richard Hamernik of Jacksonville, Florida and by her two sisters, Susan Crisci of Bridgewater, NJ and Janice Bowman and her husband Bill of Easton, PA. She is also survived by her nine cherished grandchildren, Allen, Allison, Liam, Autumn, Mikey, Logan, Matthew, Nicole and John Jr. The visitation will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. A Funeral Service will take place during the visitation. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 1, 2019