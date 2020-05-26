|
|
Marion Alleen Burgenson
Marion Alleen Burgenson passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020. The loving wife of the late Oscar L. Burgenson, they married on October 20, 1956 and resided in Piscataway, NJ as they raised a family. They were married for 50 years. Born in West Nanticoke, PA, Marion was daughter to the late Wilbur Allen Sherlock and Ruth Eleanor (Baber) Sherlock. She was a graduate of Harter High School in West Nanticoke PA and attended business school in Wilmington, DE. She worked at the former Tepper's department store before becoming a line operator of 28 years for the Cosmair Division of the L'Oreal Corporation until her retirement in 2006.
An ardent New York Yankees fan, Marion attended games and excitedly watched her "Bronx Bombers" play every year. She loved the Christmas holiday season. Year after year, she hoped for snow for a white Christmas. She did a "Snow Check" with everyone in the family to see how much snow fell for them. No one celebrated or decorated for Christmas quite like "Mommom", as her grandchildren affectionately called her and everyone else came to know her.
Marion's loving heart and dedication to helping others led her to make a difference in so many people's lives. She cherished the time spent during her working years to deliver holiday gifts for the forgotten elderly at nursing homes, fundraising and collecting toys for children through the Toys for Tots program, and donating food and clothing to needy families. She would give what she could to anyone in need who crossed her path. Her love and compassion for others was beyond compare.
Above all else, Marion's family was everything to her. Time spent together was the highlight of her life. She never forgot to send a birthday card or get a La Bonbonniere birthday cake. She also enjoyed cooking and baking which meant a trip to Mommom's house was an abundance of love and food. During the holidays she always made her famous, incomparable pumpkin pie.
She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren which made her the anchor in the family; a huge piece that will never be replaced. Marion is survived by her son Allen, his wife, Janet, and grandsons David, Christopher, and William of Middletown, MD. Her son Gary, his wife Elizabeth, and grandchildren Beau, Hayley, Christopher, and Matthew of Harmony, NJ. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Marie Burgenson. Also surviving are her granddaugher, Kelly, and her husband Jason, grandson Michael, his wife Jeanne and great-granddaughter McKayla, and grandson Bryan McDermott. She will be remembered by her nieces Martha Jean Padgette and her husband John, Vanessa Rocconi and her husband John, Gail McCall and her husband Jay, Ruth Smith and her husband Roy, Kathleen Hummel, Melissa Muskovitch and her husband Mark, and nephew John Bobinoski. She was predeceased by brothers Ernest Pitchford and his wife Dorothy, Wilbur Sherlock and his wife Alice, and sisters Shirley Bobinoski and her husband John, and Ruth Hummel and her husband David. She will also lovingly be remembered by many, many grandnieces and grandnephews. Finally, Marion will be deeply missed by friends, Jackie Chesney and Joan Gagne, with whom they shared a treasured friendship.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held at Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen NJ. Interment will be at Neshanic Cemetery in Neshanic, NJ.
Published in Courier News from May 26 to May 27, 2020