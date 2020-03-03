|
Marion Ashmore
Hillsborough - Marion Taylor Ashmore, 89, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, NJ. Born in Princeton, NJ, daughter of the late George and Penelope Taylor, Marion resided in Hamilton, NJ in her youth, Columbus, NJ after marriage and she then settled to Hillsborough in 1968.
Marion's Lutheran faith was quite important to her. Marion was a motorcycle and camping enthusiast. While in her 60's she and her husband drove across the country from Jersey to California via motorcycle. According to her family, "Marion made the World's Best Apple Pie and Pot Roast!"
Besides her parents, Marion was predeceased by a son, Gary Ashmore and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ashmore.
Marion is survived by two loving daughters, Barbara Hagon and Linda Ashmore; three cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Hagon-Lafountain, Charles Hagon, and Heath Ashmore; five adored great grandchildren, Abby Lafountain, Max Lafountain, Charlie Lafountain, Ramona Langford, and Amelia Hagon; and a dear niece, Sherri Tisza.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Thursday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Charles Hagon officiating. Committal words and entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton Township, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the ASPCA via ASPCA.org or call (888)365-2772. To send condolences to the family, light a candle, and/or sign an online guest book, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020