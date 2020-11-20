1/
Marion Bessie Bradford
Marion Bessie Bradford

Marion Bessie Bradford, daughter of Minnie and Ford Stoll, first husband Martin Clemis deceased, second husband Charles Bradford deceased, pre-deceased by grandson Gregory Dolphin (7/2020).

Born in Paterson, NJ, Marion had lived in Bunker Hill until 1961, later moving to Hawthorne, NJ until 2018, when she had moved to Somerset, NJ to be with her daughter, Patricia Dolphin. A graduate of Central High School, Marion had worked in Meyer Brothers, Quackenbush, Curtis Wright war time, Facile, Lily Tulip, and Vanguard Plastics. Marion was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, NJ and St. Matthias R.C. Church in Somerset, NJ.

Loving mother of Patricia (Clemis) Dolphin, son in law William Dolphin, grandson Martin Dolphin and wife Ellen, grandson Patrick Dolphin and wife Kathleen, Great Grandsons, Shane, Matthew, Zachary and Samuel Dolphin, Great Granddaughters, Caitlin Murphy, Jaclyn Snedeker. Her many friends, Lauretta Rubino and her "Italian Circle" and adopted grandchildren Adam and Andrea Jacoby.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ. Interment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ, on Sunday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Franklin Food Bank (www.franklinfoodbank.org) or to Shriners Hospital for Children (www.lovetotherescue.org). (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
