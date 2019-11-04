Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Ransone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion K. "Mae" (Kopf) Ransone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion K. "Mae" (Kopf) Ransone Obituary
Marion "Mae" K. Ransone (Kopf)

Marion "Mae" Ransone, age 94, passed away November 1, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, NJ. She was born in Somerville, the last of 7 children raised in the Green Knoll section of Bridgewater. The daughter of Theodore H. and Emma Buchman Kopf, she is predeceased by her first husband, Willis R. Brown, second husband, Robert G. Ransone, Jr., son Glenn F. Brown and grandson Raymond W. Brown. She was a Gold Star Wife, widowed at 26 with three young children. She was employed with the Somerset Co. Clerk's Office and Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office, where she served three sheriffs. She retired in 1988 and moved to Jupiter, Florida, returning to Bridgewater in 2018. Mae will be remembered for her determination and fun-loving personality. Surviving are son Raymond A. Brown and wife Roseann of Bridgewater, daughter Cheryl Weeks of Hunterdon County, step-son Robert G. Ransone III of Hillsborough, grandson Christopher Weeks of Florida and granddaughter Jennifer Weeks of Pennsylvania. A memorial visitation will be held at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ on, Saturday, November 16, from12 noon to 2:00 pm. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Somerset Area Regional Animal Shelter (srasnj.org).
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -