Marion "Mae" K. Ransone (Kopf)
Marion "Mae" Ransone, age 94, passed away November 1, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, NJ. She was born in Somerville, the last of 7 children raised in the Green Knoll section of Bridgewater. The daughter of Theodore H. and Emma Buchman Kopf, she is predeceased by her first husband, Willis R. Brown, second husband, Robert G. Ransone, Jr., son Glenn F. Brown and grandson Raymond W. Brown. She was a Gold Star Wife, widowed at 26 with three young children. She was employed with the Somerset Co. Clerk's Office and Somerset Co. Sheriff's Office, where she served three sheriffs. She retired in 1988 and moved to Jupiter, Florida, returning to Bridgewater in 2018. Mae will be remembered for her determination and fun-loving personality. Surviving are son Raymond A. Brown and wife Roseann of Bridgewater, daughter Cheryl Weeks of Hunterdon County, step-son Robert G. Ransone III of Hillsborough, grandson Christopher Weeks of Florida and granddaughter Jennifer Weeks of Pennsylvania. A memorial visitation will be held at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ on, Saturday, November 16, from12 noon to 2:00 pm. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Somerset Area Regional Animal Shelter (srasnj.org).
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019