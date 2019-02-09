|
|
Marion Kleissler
Woodbridge - Marion Kleissler passed away Friday February 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Seniors' Home & Nursing Center-St Francis in Woodbridge. She was born in Woodbridge, NJ and resided in Edison moving to Woodbridge in 2012. She was a seamstress for many years. Marion was a member of the St Helena Church Alar Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a parishioner of St Francis Cathedral since 2007.
Marion was predeceased by her husband Emil A. Kleissler, brother Joseph Kristoff and her sister Elizabeth Kristoff. Surviving are her brother Stephen Kristoff and her sisters Regina Irizarry and Roseann Hemsel and her husband Charles. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday February 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services Monday February 11, 2019 9:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:15 am Mass at St Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Family request donations in her loving memory to: St Joseph's Seniors Home & Nursing Center 3 St Joseph's Terrace Woodbridge NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019