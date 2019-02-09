Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
St Francis Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kleissler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kleissler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Kleissler Obituary
Marion Kleissler

Woodbridge - Marion Kleissler passed away Friday February 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Seniors' Home & Nursing Center-St Francis in Woodbridge. She was born in Woodbridge, NJ and resided in Edison moving to Woodbridge in 2012. She was a seamstress for many years. Marion was a member of the St Helena Church Alar Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a parishioner of St Francis Cathedral since 2007.

Marion was predeceased by her husband Emil A. Kleissler, brother Joseph Kristoff and her sister Elizabeth Kristoff. Surviving are her brother Stephen Kristoff and her sisters Regina Irizarry and Roseann Hemsel and her husband Charles. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday February 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services Monday February 11, 2019 9:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:15 am Mass at St Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Family request donations in her loving memory to: St Joseph's Seniors Home & Nursing Center 3 St Joseph's Terrace Woodbridge NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now