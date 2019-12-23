|
Marion Nowak
South Amboy - Marion A. Lesnick Nowak, 89, of South Amboy died on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy, she lived in South Amboysince 1965. A member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, South Amboy. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, reading, and word search puzzles.She was previously employed by Garden State Shipping, Keasbey and was a devoted nanny to the Lockwood family for many years.
Daughter of the late John and Marianna Lesnick she is also predeceased by her husband John F. Nowak, Sr.; her daughter Theresa Romer and her son-in-law Kenneth Romer.Also predeceased by her siblings, Geraldine Bathe; John Skibinski; Catherine Lesnick; Dorothy Orosz; Gene Lesnick. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law John F., Jr. and Margaret Nowak of South Amboy; her sister Ann Murray of California; her grandchildrenMichelle Rivera and her husband Angel of Howell, Kristine Molnar and her husband Todd of Jackson and Fallon Nowak of South Amboy; her great-grandchildren Kayla Molnar and Gabriella and Vanessa Rivera. She also has many nieces, nephews and great-nieces andnephews that she adored.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 27th from 4 to 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home ForFunerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019