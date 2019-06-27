|
Marion Richard Miller Sr.
- - It is with great sadness that our beloved father Marion Richard Miller Sr. passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 84 years old.
Marion will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 60 years Lorraine Miller and his precious children Yvette Marshall, Marion Richard Miller Jr., Maria Rose Henry and Glenn Miller. Marion will also be remembered fondly by his 10 grandchildren Dominique, Alexandria, Ariese, Cassandra, Stacy, Alenthia, Marcus, Mariah, Jordan and Brianna. Along with his surviving siblings Shirley McNeil, Nancy Denson, Phillip Miller and Curtis Miller. Marion was predeceased by his father Standup Miller, mother Blanche Miller, brothers Jimmy, Robert and Jean Miller.
Marion was an Air Force Service member who worked as a jet mechanic during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 12 in Somerville, NJ, a member of the VFW and the Military Order of the Cootie.
A viewing/funeral service in memory of Marion will be held on Friday June 28, 2019. The viewing will be from 9-11:00am. Immediately following will be the funeral services 11-12:30pm at St. Thomas AME Zion Church located on 75 Davenport Street, Somerville, NJ 08876 with Wanda Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge, NJ. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville NJ.
Published in Courier News on June 27, 2019