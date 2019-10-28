Services
Marion Veronica (Stashak) Rosacha

Marion Veronica (Stashak) Rosacha Obituary
Marion Veronica (Stashak) Rosacha passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019.

Born May 3, 1929, daughter of Frank and Veronica Stashak of Bound Brook, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Steve Rosacha. She is survived by her children: Judy Snook, Patty DeFeo, Nancy Rainey, and Steven Rosacha; their spouses respectively: Greg, Jan, David, and Donna; 7 grandchildren: Gregory, Pamela, Shannon, Jessica, Kate, David, and Amanda; 5 great grandchildren: Lindsey, Nathan, London, Jordan, and Luke. She was a long-time and faithful parishioner of Mary Mother of God Church, Hillsborough, NJ. Beside spending time with her family, her favorite pastime was watching football, baseball, and game shows, especially the Jets, Mets, and Navy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 5th, in the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 South Triangle Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844; followed by burial at Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary Mother of God Church, 157 South Triangle Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844,
Published in Courier News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
