|
|
Marita E. Shaw
Hillsborough Twp. - Marita E. Shaw, age 86 years, of Hillsborough Township, NJ, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hunterdon Care Center, Raritan Township, NJ.
Born in Montclair, NJ, November 3, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Flammer Bridge, she had formerly resided in East Orange, NJ and West Orange, NJ.
Marita worked for many years as a comptometer operator for Western Electric in Union, NJ.
She is pre-deceased by her step-mother, Josephine Bridge; one Brother, Edward Bridge; one sister, Roselyn DeStefano and a grandson, Ryan William Shaw.
Surviving are her loving husband of sixty years, Edward J. Shaw; two sons, Robert Shaw and his wife, Melissa and Edward Shaw; two daughters Teri Altemose and her husband, Rick and Jean Hathaway and her husband, James; one sister, Lillian Alcock and her husband, George; seven grandchildren, James Edward Shaw, Lauren Altemose, Stephen Altemose, James Matthew Hathaway, Peter Black, Katie Black (Surratt) and Kara Black (Hamilton) and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 26, 2019