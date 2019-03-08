Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
Somerset - Marjorie Carden, 90, died March 4, 2019 at her home in Somerset, NJ. Born in Vass, NC. She was formerly employed by Revlon, Inc., in Edison, NJ for 37 years. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, Somerset. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Sellars, and 8 siblings, Bessie Frye, Ora, Maceo, Tero, Clarence and Willie Clyde Sellars, Blanche Roundtree and Eloise Gillis. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Matthew Carden, step daughter, Sharon Carden, a sister, Mabel Hall and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1pm at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019
