Marjorie Claire James
Brigantine - Marjorie Claire James, 97, of Brigantine, formerly of Morgan NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 25 2019. Marjorie was born in Jersey City to the late Edward J. and Josephine V. (nee McHugh) Thalmann. She was a 1939 graduate of Snyder High School in Jersey City. She worked as a beautician before she met and married her late husband Verne A. James Sr. While raising her family she worked as a cashier at the main campus bookstore of Rutgers University in New Brunswick until her retirement in 1982.
Marjorie loved the beach and travel. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's chorus. She loved watching football, golf and attending musicals and had a sweet tooth for chocolate.
She is survived by her sons Douglas A. James (Katherine) of Brigantine, Verne A. James Jr. (Juli) of Ontario, Ca and daughter Sharon James-Hauskins Sanker (Don) and family of Jonesburg, Mo., her grandchildren Sean James and Daniel Stokes, her son-in-law Martin Stokes, Steven Eilerman who was like a son to her and her caregivers and loving friends Gerri Riordan and Tracey Tullio.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Verne A. James Sr., daughter Linda James Stokes, her granddaughter Shona Stokes and her brother Edward Thalmann.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atlanticare Hospital Mainland Division for the excellent care Marjorie was given during her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marjorie's Life Celebration and viewing on Monday evening July 1, 2019 from 5 to 9PM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 West Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Graveside services will be held Tuesday July 2nd at 1PM at Christ Church Cemetery, 439 So. Pine Ave, South Amboy, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter or to a local Food Bank.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019