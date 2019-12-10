|
Marjorie E. Price
Berkeley Heights - Marjorie E Price ("Ginger"), 83 of Berkeley Heights, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Runnells Rehab Center in Berkeley Heights. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late George and Irene (Skvara) Hummel.
She worked for many years at Clinton Bakery in Plainfield back in the 1970's/80's. She was a master cake decorator. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making elaborate holiday meals for family. She was renowned for her pies. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and Crewel embroidery. She was strong in her faith and a weekly attendant of St. John the Evangalist Church in Dunellen until her illness and continued her devotion to the Holy Rosary.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Price in 2013. She is survived by her son Patrick R. Price of Berkeley Heights, his wife Joanne, and their two children, Nicole C. May, 31 and Kellen B. May, 27; her son Michael Price of Flemington, and his wife Yvette and their twins Connor and Jillian; and her daughter Jennifer Mack, previously of Milford, her husband Joseph Mack and their three sons, Kyle, Ryan and Brendan.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, December 12 from 7:00-9:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunelen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 at 10:00am at St. John The Evangelist Church in Dunellen. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. Ginger asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019