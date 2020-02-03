Resources
Marjorie Gyori

Marjorie Gyori Obituary
Marjorie Gyori

Mrs. Marjorie Gyori passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Gyori was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of the Somerset section of Franklin Township. She graduated from St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick and St. Peter's School of Nursing. She worked for many years at St. Peter's Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She also worked as a substitute school nurse in the New Brunswick Public Schools.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and volunteered her time as a Eucharistic Minister.

Once retired, Mrs. Gyori remained very active. She traveled extensively, continued to support Rutgers University Football as a season ticket holder, played golf weekly in the women's league at Spooky Brook Golf Course in Somerset and frequently took in her favorite Broadway shows.

She was pre deceased by her husband Robert in 2004. She was also predeceased by her son Richard.

She is survived by her children James Downey and wife Diane of North Brunswick, Patricia Lunger and husband Ralph of Pennsylvania, and Susan Downey-Quigley also of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her grandchildren Candice, Michael, Jacob, Abigail, and Charlise along with her one great grandchild Jocelyn.

Funeral services will begin on Friday at 9:30 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Interment will follow at resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Contributions in Mrs. Gyori's name to the at Visiting will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
