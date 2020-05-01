|
|
Marjorie H. Shotyk (nee Danyo)
Marjorie H. Shotyk (nee Danyo), 80, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Foothill Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hillsborough due to Covid-19. A resident of Hillsborough since 1983, she previously lived in Branchburg and Piscataway NJ.
Born November 23, 1939 to Mary and Peter Danyo, in Jim Thorpe PA, she moved to NJ at a young age and grew up in multiple places, graduating from Rahway High School in 1957. She was employed by JB Williams Co. from 1957 - 1960, where she met her future husband. She was subsequently employed by the Piscataway Board of Education from 1961-1966. She was a stay-at-home Mom after her daughter was born and returned to the work place in 1973 for the Branchburg Board of Education and Old York School until 1983. In 1982 her and Don bought the Hillsborough Deli and were proud owners until 1988. She then went to work for the Midland School in Branchburg, NJ as a teacher's aide. She loved this job, being able to work with some incredible children and teachers over the years, many who still remember her to this day! She left this position to work at the Township of Hillsborough, Zoning Department, where she was a wealth of information regarding the town of Hillsborough and proudly served the residents of the town, always believing she worked for them and always was helpful with a smile on her face. She retired in 2013 after 16 years of faithful service.
Marjorie was an avid animal lover, especially cats, having had many throughout the years, most recently her beloved Shadow, Chloe, and Patches. She loved spending time with her daughter shopping, going to yard sales and visiting friends. She loved to read and watch her "cop" shows. She was a huge fan of Doris Duke and loved spending time touring the grounds of our local Duke Farms. She was also a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright and had many of his books on architecture, most notably "Fallingwater" in PA. She was also known for her love of jewelry, especially rings and had been called a "gypsy" once or twice, because she used to wear a ring on every finger.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Lori Patullo(Nick), her twin sister, Betty(Bob) Vincent and her sister-in-law Marjorie Danyo. She is also survived by many adopted family members, most notably her "sons" Dave & Ryan, friends, nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.
Her husband Donald passed away in September 2012 and she was also predeceased by her parents, her brother, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Somerset Health Foundation, 110 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876 to benefit the Employee Relief Fund at RWJ-Somerset Hospital, where her daughter and son-in-law proudly work.
Services will be private due to the pandemic. A Memorial celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Hillsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from May 1 to May 2, 2020