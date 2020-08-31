1/
Marjorie L. McAvoy
Marjorie L. McAvoy

Marjorie L. McAvoy, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Manhattan where she lived for 47 years, Ms. McAvoy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Margaret McAvoy, her sister, Carol McAvoy Baker and her brother, John McAvoy. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who mourn her passing and cherish her memory. Ms. McAvoy was a retired New York City teacher who worked in special education for thirty years. She was a devout Catholic who believed strongly in the power of prayer, especially the rosary. Services entrusted to Bridgewater Funeral Home.




Published in Courier News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
