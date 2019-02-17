|
|
In Loving
Memory of
Marjorie Lee Hollis
3rd Year Anniversary
Sunrise: 08/13/1938
Sunset: 02/17/2016
Wow I cannot believe it has been 3 years. It seems like it was just yesterday when you gained your wings. The day you left our entire lives changed forever. Mommy words will never describe the emptiness we all feel. If I only had one wish it would be to bring you back to us. Love always and forever.
Sadly missed by your daughter, granddaughters, grandson, great granddaughter's, great grandsons, sister's nieces, nephews, and friends
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019